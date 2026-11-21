Agartala: Political sources dismissed rumours of Animesh Debbarma's removal as Tripura Forest Minister on Saturday, November 21, 2026, clarifying that the Central Government has neither discussed nor proposed any change to his Cabinet position.

The clarification comes amid speculation about a possible Tripura Cabinet reshuffle following recent organisational changes within the Tipra Motha Party.

Speculation about Animesh Debbarma losing his ministerial position has been dismissed by political sources, who say there is no proposal to remove him from the Tripura Cabinet.

According to unnamed political sources, the Central Government has "neither discussed nor taken any decision regarding Animesh Debbarma's removal."

The sources further stated that there is "no proposal currently under consideration to change his ministerial position."

No named government official has issued a direct, on-the-record statement in the available reports confirming the clarification.

The development effectively challenges speculation that the Forest Minister could be replaced as part of a possible Cabinet reshuffle.Speculation intensified following two recent political developments involving the Tipra Motha Party.

The first was the formation of a new executive council of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on November 10, 2026.The second was the constitution of an eight-member Central Advisory Committee (CAC) by Tipra Motha on November 19.

The new committee reportedly omitted Animesh Debbarma, Bijay Hrangkhawl and Ranjit Debbarma. These organisational changes fuelled questions about possible political and ministerial adjustments involving the party's leadership.

Ranjit Debbarma, a Tipra Motha Party MLA, emerged in speculation as a possible replacement for Animesh Debbarma.

However, political sources indicate that Ranjit Debbarma is not interested in accepting a ministerial berth under the present circumstances. The speculation has not been accompanied by any confirmed Cabinet appointment proposal or official announcement.

Brishaketu Debbarma, currently a Minister of State in the Tripura Government, is also part of the party's existing ministerial representation.

Tipra Motha currently has two ministers in the Tripura Cabinet: one Cabinet Minister and one Minister of State. Animesh Debbarma holds the Cabinet-level Forest portfolio, while Brishaketu Debbarma serves as Minister of State.

The Tripura Cabinet has a maximum capacity of 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

There are currently zero Cabinet reshuffle proposals under Central Government review.

Reports of Animesh Debbarma's removal remain speculation rather than a confirmed government decision.

The clarification from political sources indicates that no change to his ministerial position has been discussed or proposed by the Central Government.

The developments surrounding Tipra Motha's new advisory committee and the TTAADC executive council have contributed to the political discussion, but they have not resulted in a confirmed ministerial reshuffle.