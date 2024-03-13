Sikkim BJP Unveils Empowering Initiative for Girl Children in Sikkim Ahead of State Elections

GANGTOK: Ahead of Sikkim's forthcoming state assembly elections, Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal of Sikkim BJP announced an initiative designed to support girl children. Slated for inclusion in the party's manifesto, this game-changing plan aims to tackle principal difficulties faced by girls in this area.
In this inventive program, the BJP commits to securing a Rs. 50,000 fixed deposit on the birth date of a girl child. This economic aid forms a critical base for the girl's future pursuits, offering a palpable resource for her learning and personal development. Along with this, the party vouches to give scooters and laptops to girls who pass their class 12 exams, further enhancing their reach to educational and job opportunities.
Dr. Jaiswal underscored this plan's importance, spotlighting its part in promoting women's self-reliance and power. "We are dedicated to making sure a girl child, post her 10+2 exams, doesn't require dependency on others," he expressed. "With our backing, she can independently follow her studies and shape her career."
The unveiling of this initiative follows thorough talks between Dr. Jaiswal, DR Thapa, Narendra Kumar Subba, and top BJP executives Amit Shah and JP Nadda. These long-drawn conversations dwelt on formulating full-fledged strategies for Sikkim's advancement. This effort highlights the party's commitment to resolve major matters and nurturing expansive growth in the state.
Dr. Jaiswal has given the public some peace of mind. A detailed plan is soon to be released, and we'll see it in about 2-3 days. It's a roadmap, really. It will clear up the BJP's role in the upcoming state assembly elections. Do they ally with regional parties? Or do they go solo? It's all included. The BJP isn't sitting idly by. They're stepping up, addressing society's hurdles, shaping a better future for the folks in Sikkim.
