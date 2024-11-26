Sikkim: BRO Expedites Efforts to Repair Roads, Aims to Revitalize Connectivity and Tourism

GANGTOK: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday, November 25, stepped up its efforts to restore major road connectivity in Sikkim.
Despite difficult weather and rough terrain, the Gangtok-Chungthang road repair project is progressing quickly, especially in an eight-kilometer section between Naga and Theng.
An official release stated, "The dedicated workers have shown exceptional commitment in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure."
The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023 and a catastrophic cloudburst in June 2024 had both seriously damaged this portion of the route. According to the statement, the restoration of this crucial section is anticipated to greatly increase visitation to North Sikkim and boost the region's tourism potential.
Along the Kalep-Giagong road, a high-altitude route that leads to the famous Gurudongmar Lake close to the India-China border, the BRO is also concentrating on crucial surfacing work.
In October, Prem Singh Tamang, the chief minister of Sikkim, had requested that state government representatives and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) look for measures to enhance road infrastructure, especially in the strategically important region of North Sikkim.
