Sikkim: BRO Expedites Efforts to Repair Roads, Aims to Revitalize Connectivity and Tourism

GANGTOK: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday, November 25, stepped up its efforts to restore major road connectivity in Sikkim.

Despite difficult weather and rough terrain, the Gangtok-Chungthang road repair project is progressing quickly, especially in an eight-kilometer section between Naga and Theng.

An official release stated, "The dedicated workers have shown exceptional commitment in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure."

The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023 and a catastrophic cloudburst in June 2024 had both seriously damaged this portion of the route. According to the statement, the restoration of this crucial section is anticipated to greatly increase visitation to North Sikkim and boost the region's tourism potential.