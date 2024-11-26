Sikkim's Supply and Marketing Body Discusses Organic Farming Initiatives in New Delhi

GANGTOK: The Chairman of Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd. (SIMFED), Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, along with Managing Director Bhaskar Basnett, recently visited the SIMFED office in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, emphasizing commitment to sustainable farming practices.

A crucial part of the visit was a meeting where the execution of SIMFED’s ongoing projects across 19 states and internationally was discussed.