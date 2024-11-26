Sikkim's Supply and Marketing Body Discusses Organic Farming Initiatives in New Delhi

GANGTOK: The Chairman of Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd. (SIMFED), Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, along with Managing Director Bhaskar Basnett, recently visited the SIMFED office in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, emphasizing commitment to sustainable farming practices.
Bhutia explored the organic product outlet and the office facilities during the visit, highlighting SIMFED’s commitment to sustainable farming practices.
A crucial part of the visit was a meeting where the execution of SIMFED’s ongoing projects across 19 states and internationally was discussed.
Bhutia said, “This visit highlights our continued efforts to promote organic farming on a national and international scale. We are committed to ensuring that SIMFED’s projects reach more farmers and markets while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.”
SIMFED has launched an organic stall called 'Sikkim’s Organic' at Kanchenjunga Shopping Complex in Gangtok in addition to its core services. The federation also sells seasonal cut flowers, such as Cymbidium orchids, Oriental and Asiatic lilies, and Gerbera, to Delhi and Kolkata.
With 191 primary cooperative societies, including the Zilla Panchayat of East, South, and West Sikkim districts, SIMFED continues to expand its role in driving sustainable agricultural practices and fostering regional economic growth.
ALSO READ: Gangtok: Northeast United FC Wins Governor’s Gold Cup In Thrilling Penalty Shootout
ALSO WATCH: