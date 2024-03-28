Sikkim: CAP Working President Resigns Over MP Candidate Selection

SIKKIM: In a current development in the Citizen Action Party (CAP) in Sikkim, party working president Dal Bahadur Chauhan resigned citing that the differences of opinion with other party members announced the news. One of the main reasons highlighted in his resignation letter is the selection of party president Bharat Basnet as Lok Sabha MP candidate. Thus it is assertained that D B Chauhan’s resignation to the CAP president highlighted a fundamental disagreement in the party’s stance on executive appointments.

He has rightly pointed out that CAP had earlier agreed that no party president or chief executive would participate in electoral contests. However, the selection of Bharat Basnet as the Lok Sabha MP candidate seems to violate this logic, prompting D B Chauhan and his decision to resign from the party.

This division within the CAP sheds light on internal struggles over leadership decisions and electoral strategies. Chauhan's resignation signals a breakdown in unity in the party and raises questions about its internal unity decision-making process. As CAP goes through this period of turmoil, the departure of its serving president adds another layer of complexity to its political landscape. The implications of Chauhan’s resignation go beyond mere personnel changes, and could affect the future direction and electoral prospects of CAP in Sikkim.

