Sikkim CM Attends Virtual Inauguration Of State’s Tribal Research Institute

GANGTOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) and Training Centre on Friday at the TRI Complex in Assam Linzey on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of ‘Dharti Aaba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang officially inaugurated the TRI at the state level, accompanied by the MP, Lok Sabha members, Cabinet Ministers, and MLAs.

CM Tamang honored Bhagwan Birsa Munda in his speech, recognizing his significant contributions to tribal welfare and his heroic battle against colonial oppression.

The Sikkim CM also mentioned the establishment of four Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state to support the tribal community and applauded the academic achievements of EMRS students.