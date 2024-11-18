Sikkim Artists Dr. Manoj Rai And Mingma D. Lepcha To Receive Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar

GANGTOK: The Sangeet Natak Akademi has chosen Dr. Manoj Rai, a celebrated singer from Sikkim, and Mingma D. Lepcha, a renowned dancer, to receive the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for their outstanding contributions to the arts.

The award will be presented to them at a ceremony in New Delhi on November 22.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi established the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2006 to recognize young artists under the age of 40 who have shown exceptional talent in music, dance, theatre, folk and tribal arts, and scholarly work in performing arts.

The Akademi selects up to 33 artists each year across these categories for this distinguished honor.