Sikkim CM condoles death of four in road mishap, stresses need for monsoon precautions

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday expressed profound grief over the death of four residents of Lingdok under the Kabi-Lungchok constituency, who lost their lives in a tragic incident while travelling to Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and courage for them to cope with the irreparable loss. “It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the tragic loss of the four residents of Lingdok, Kabi-Lungchok constituency, who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident while travelling to Siliguri on June 5,” CM Tamang said.

The Chief Minister said the tragedy had left the people in the state grieving and extended his sympathies to the affected families. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

CM Tamang expressed gratitude to various agencies and individuals involved in the search and rescue operation following the incident.

He thanked the West Bengal government, West Bengal Police, Traffic Police personnel, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), TRRC volunteers, social workers and local residents for their tireless efforts and support during the rescue mission.

The Chief Minister noted that the coordinated response by different agencies and community members played a crucial role in carrying out the operation under challenging circumstances.

Describing the incident as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with travel during the monsoon season, CM Tamang appealed to the public to remain vigilant and prioritise safety. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall, stay updated on weather forecasts and road conditions, and strictly follow advisories issued by the authorities.

“A little extra care can help prevent such heartbreaking losses and ensure the safety of our loved ones,” the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

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