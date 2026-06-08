Shillong’s Khyndailad Hawkers Struggle as Relocation Promises Fall Flat

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Nearly a year after more than 200 hawkers were relocated from Shillong’s busy Khyndailad area to the MUDA parking complex under the government’s pedestrianisation initiative, many vendors say the promised economic benefits have yet to materialise.

Despite the steady flow of tourists and shoppers through Police Bazar and Khyndailad, the designated hawkers’ market inside the MUDA complex continues to witness poor footfall, leaving vendors worried about their livelihoods.

The relocation formed part of the government’s plan to create a pedestrian-friendly Khyndailad and transform Shillong’s commercial hub into a more organised urban space. While hawkers were shifted and vehicular movement restricted, vendors and residents have questioned the pace of the beautification works that were cited as a key reason for the exercise.

Several stretches of the pedestrian zone still show damaged tiles and unfinished sections, prompting concerns that the promised transformation remains incomplete nearly a year after the relocation.

Inside the MUDA complex, vendors operate from neatly arranged stalls but face a severe shortage of customers. Many say their businesses relied heavily on visibility and spontaneous purchases from passers-by, advantages that have largely disappeared since the move.

Among those affected is 72-year-old garment seller Chandra Rani Arora, who said declining sales have made it increasingly difficult to meet daily expenses. “We yearn even for a cup of tea,” she said, reflecting the hardships faced by many relocated vendors. Several hawkers alleged that inadequate publicity for the new market and the continued presence of unauthorised street vendors outside the designated zone have further reduced customer inflow.

A vendor who has sold winter garments in Shillong for more than two decades said the market could become viable if more people were made aware of its existence. “Slowly, once everyone gets to know, then it will be fine,” he said. The challenges are also evident in the experience of younger traders. A vendor operating from Stall No. 84 said that on some days sales are almost non-existent.

“Since morning, I have sold only one piece, this cap,” he said.

Many vendors now believe the issue is no longer the relocation itself but whether adequate rehabilitation measures can ensure sustainable livelihoods. They argue that while Shillong continues to attract increasing numbers of tourists, very few visitors are being directed towards the designated hawkers’ market.

“Please come to this market in the MUDA parking lot and buy from us,” one vendor appealed. For the relocated hawkers, the pedestrianisation of Khyndailad may have altered the appearance of Shillong’s commercial centre, but the anticipated economic revival remains elusive. With customer numbers still low and beautification works yet to be fully completed, many continue to wait for the benefits they were promised.

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