Sikkim CM flags off NDRF mountaineering expedition ‘Shikhar’ to Mt Jongsong

KOLKATA: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off "Shikhar", the fourth mountaineering expedition of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to Mount Jongsong on Friday.

Mount Jongsong is a 7,462 metres high peak in Sikkim, located at the border with China and Nepal.

The expedition will be conducted from September 4 to October 11.

The expedition team comprises a total of 41 members.

"The expedition will be a challenging test of the team's mountaineering skills, operational preparedness, physical and mental endurance, courage, discipline, determination and team spirit," an NDRF official said.

During the flag-off, Chief Minister Tamang conveyed his best wishes to the expedition team for this courageous and challenging endeavour.

He recalled the devastating earthquake that struck Sikkim in 2011 and said that, during that difficult and challenging period, the NDRF responded promptly and provided significant assistance to the people of Sikkim through its rescue and relief operations.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the personnel of NDRF carried out rescue and relief operations with utmost promptness, courage and dedication.

The Chief Minister also recalled the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) disaster of 2023 and said that, during the incident, NDRF rescuers reached extremely remote and high-altitude areas and extended necessary assistance and relief to the affected communities.

The prompt response and courage displayed by NDRF personnel under such challenging geographical conditions were highly commendable. (IANS)

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