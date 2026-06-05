Sikkim CM hails NEC meeting, calls it ‘crucial’ for Northeast's development

SHILLONG: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 73rd Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the objective of the meeting, terming it "crucial", which will decide many projects and schemes for the North East region.

"The 73rd Plenary Session of the North East is about to happen. It is a crucial meeting. Through this, many projects and schemes are decided for the region," said Sikkim CM.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu stated that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has played an important role in the development of the North East region, while adding that all eight states are strengthening their planning processes in their own way towards 'Viksit 2047'.

"The 73rd Plenary Session is being organised here. Home Minister Amit Shah will chair it... Since its formation, North Eastern Council (NEC) has played an important role in the North East's development trajectory... All eight states are strengthening their planning processes in their own way towards 'Viksit 2047'. DoNER Ministry and NEC are contributing in a huge way to this," Khandu told ANI. (ANI)

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