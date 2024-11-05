Sikkim: Skill-Based Education Gets Big Boost, Two New Pharmacy And Nursing Colleges Inaugurated

GANGTOK: In a major stride towards upgrading the educational sector, two new colleges specializing in pharmacy and nursing have been inaugurated in Sikkim under the Medhavi Skills University (MSU) on November 4.

The event held in Gangtok was graced by distinguished dignitaries including S D Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and several prominent officials from government and industry sectors.

The colleges were established under the theme "Empowering Dreams and Building Futures for Viksit Bharat".