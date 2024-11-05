Sikkim: Skill-Based Education Gets Big Boost, Two New Pharmacy And Nursing Colleges Inaugurated

GANGTOK: In a major stride towards upgrading the educational sector, two new colleges specializing in pharmacy and nursing have been inaugurated in Sikkim under the Medhavi Skills University (MSU) on November 4.
The event held in Gangtok was graced by distinguished dignitaries including S D Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and several prominent officials from government and industry sectors.
The colleges were established under the theme "Empowering Dreams and Building Futures for Viksit Bharat".
This is a part of MSU’s ongoing efforts to foster skill-based education and and enhance the employability of local youth, especially in critical healthcare sectors.
These newly established institutions are expected to provide practical industry-oriented training to its students and fulfill the growing demand for skilled professionals.
The Medhavi Skills University inked several MoUs with organisations like LOGICKNOTS, Transorze Information Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Trika Energy Research Pvt Ltd along with collaborations with hospitality giants such as Club Mahindra Resort – Le Vintuna, aimed at offering students invaluable industry exposure.
