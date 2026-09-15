Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang attends ‘Vastu Puja’ of new Jan Seva Bhawan

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday attended the 'Vastu Puja' ceremony of the newly constructed Jan Seva Bhawan (Mini Secretariat) at Lumsey, Gangtok. The ceremony was conducted as part of the formal preparations for the functioning of the newly constructed government building, which is named 'Jan Seva One'.

The Jan Seva Bhawan is set to accommodate several government departments and offices, including the Rural Development Department (RDD), Education Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC), Corporation, Irrigation Department and several other offices.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, CM Tamang said the new building had been named 'Jan Seva One' to make government services more accessible to the public.

"We've named this new section 'Jan Seva One' so that people can easily access services right here. The public will get their work done from here, even if they come from far away," he said.

On the cost of the project, the Chief Minister said construction so far stood at Rs. 490 crore, with a small portion of additional work including extra canteens and a police booth likely to push the cost up slightly. "But as for all the payments we had to make so far, we've completely closed the finance," he said.

Tamang also informed that the building is made in a corporate-style design, and said that the office space had been allotted based on designation, in line with central government norms.

"We've allocated space based on square footage, following the central government's rules for their positions. For the rest of the staff, we've started a cooperative system," he said. On facilities for official meetings, the Chief Minister said the building had been equipped with dedicated conference rooms capable of accommodating gatherings of varying scale. "No matter how big a conference or departmental meeting gets, you'll definitely be able to attend right here," Tamang said. (ANI)

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