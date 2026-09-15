Meghalaya BJP chief Rikman G. Momin may visit Delhi amid UDP-BJP talks

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin is likely to visit New Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, as speculation intensifies over a possible realignment of a section of United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators with the BJP.

According to sources, Momin's Delhi visit is expected to take place after September 20. Sources said a final decision on the reported political move could be made after Modi's birthday, with the possibility of as many as eight to nine UDP legislators joining or merging with the BJP being discussed within political circles. The possible realignment could significantly alter Meghalaya's political arithmetic, strengthening the BJP's position in the state ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. These developments come amid growing discontent within the UDP and increased speculation over the political future of some of its legislators.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit Meghalaya on September 24, according to sources. There is no official confirmation yet of the proposed visit. The visit is expected to occur amidst ongoing speculation over the UDP legislators and the BJP's efforts to expand its organisational and political footprint in Meghalaya.

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