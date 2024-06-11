Sikkim: CM Prem Singh Tamang Convenes First Cabinet Meeting Post Swearing-In, Announces Key Decisions

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held first cabinet meeting at state secretariat after his recent swearing-in ceremony. The session began with poignant two-minute silence to honor victims of landslide that devastated Majhua village in Yangang. Namchi District.

During the meeting the cabinet resolved to provide ex-gratia payments to victims’ families in line with State Disaster Response Fund norms. Additionally The government announced construction of new homes for each affected family. This under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana scheme. Reflecting the administration’s commitment to immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation. The cabinet praised swift and coordinated response from various government departments. As well as local administrations. NGOs and individuals. Who played vital roles in the recovery, evacuation and relief operations.

Several significant recommendations emerged from meeting. Key among them was endorsement of Hon’ble MLA Shri Sanjeet Kharel for appointment as Pro-tem Speaker by Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim.

Furthermore, the cabinet recommended commencing the 1st Assembly session on June 12, 2024. Members of Legislative Assembly will administer oaths and elect a Speaker.

A major financial decision included approval of 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for government employees. Dearness Relief for pensioners will also see similar increase raising rate from 42% to 46% effective from July 1 2023. This adjustment, aligned with 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations will have fiscal impact of ₹174.6 crore in current financial year.

The cabinet also directed relevant departments to undertake comprehensive review of state's Own Tax and Non-Tax Revenue collections. Aiming to enhance fiscal health and efficiency.

In celebration of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood, the cabinet recommended grand commemoration. Home Department has been tasked with preparing and executing calendar of activities. Being nodal department for celebrations.

To improve educational governance cabinet decided to bifurcate Education Department into two distinct sections. School Education, Higher Education Technical and Medical Education. Each section led by Secretary operating under overall charge of Additional Chief Secretary.

The meeting concluded by expressing gratitude to people of Sikkim for their unwavering dedication and support. This resulted in state achieving the highest voting turnout percentage in the country.