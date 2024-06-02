Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang's SKM Set to Secure Landslide Victory in Sikkim Assembly Elections

GANGTOK: Prem Singh Tamang incumbent Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), clinched victory in the Rhenock Assembly seat. He triumphed over his closest rival Som Nath Poudyal, by commanding margin of over 7000 votes. Tamang's impressive performance reflects wave of support for his party. The SKM poised to secure second consecutive term in power. This is indicated by latest trends emerging from the Sikkim Assembly elections.

The SKM's dominance is underscored by commanding lead in the electoral battle. Early trends suggest victories in 16 seats. They are leading in another 15. This brings their total potential tally to substantial majority in the 32-seat Assembly. Meanwhile, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) faces stark contrast. They are leading in only one constituency. This signals significant setback for once-dominant political force in state.

The electoral landscape further highlights decline of SDF. Its former stalwart five-time Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, trails behind SKM candidate Bhoj Raj Rai. According to latest trends mounting lead for SKM reinforces Tamang's aspiration. He aims to retain control of state's administration. The halfway mark of 17 seats is well within grasp.

The electoral battleground in Sikkim witnessed a multi-cornered contest. Candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim vied for political prominence. This took place alongside dominant SKM and ailing SDF. However it is the SKM. It has emerged as frontrunner consolidating its position.

The journey to victory for Prem Singh Tamang and SKM commenced with polling on April 19. It was followed by an intense period of anticipation; counting of votes commenced at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Outcome of the elections reaffirms Tamang's leadership. It reflects evolving political landscape in Sikkim. SKM is poised to shape state's trajectory for foreseeable future.

As final results are awaited as the stage is set for SKM to chart course of governance that aligns with aspirations of people of Sikkim while opposition grapples with realities of changing political landscape.