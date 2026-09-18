Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang greets PM Modi on 76th birthday, hails ‘special affection’ for Northeast

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday extended greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on behalf of the Government and people of Sikkim.

In his message, Tamang acknowledged what he described as Prime Minister Modi's guidance, support and patronage for Sikkim. He recalled PM Modi's presence at the closing ceremony of Sikkim's Golden Jubilee of Statehood in April this year and his appreciation of the state's natural beauty, cultural heritage, tourism potential and achievements across various sectors.

Tamang said PM Modi's "special affection" for Sikkim and the Northeast, along with his continued guidance and support, is deeply cherished by the people of the state.

The Sikkim Chief Minister also expressed gratitude for PM Modi's commitment to the development and prosperity of the Northeast and his vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047".

He said India's growing global stature, including through the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit, represents significant milestones for the country.

On the occasion, Tamang prayed for PM Modi's good health, long life, happiness, strength and energy to continue serving the nation.

He also expressed hope that the years ahead would witness more milestones in India's journey towards a "Viksit Bharat", with Sikkim and the Northeast progressing towards greater peace, prosperity and development.

Tamang further wished for the continued guidance, affection and blessings of the Prime Minister for the people of Sikkim. (ANI)

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