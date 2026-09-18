8 UDP MLAs Eyeing BJP Switch: Will Party Take Disciplinary Action?

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Will the United Democratic Party (UDP) invoke its disciplinary mechanism against eight of its 12 legislators amid reports that they are planning to leave the regional party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? The reported move has brought the UDP's internal equations under sharp political focus. Sources indicated that legislators present at the recently held Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting had already indicated their intention to join the BJP.

The reported move assumes significance as it involves eight of the UDP's 12 MLAs and could affect the party's legislative strength and political positioning.

Sources said the move was likely to be immediate, before the visit of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah to Shillong. Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin is also likely to visit Delhi by September 20.

UDP general secretary Titosstarwell Chyne said the party's State Parliamentary Board or disciplinary committee may take suo motu cognisance of the developments and decide on the appropriate course of action. "As a party, we will sit as a disciplinary committee or the State Parliamentary Board, and we will take a call on this," the UDP general secretary said.

Asked whether suspension could be considered, Chyne said the decision would have to be taken collectively by the party's competent body and indicated that show-cause notices or other disciplinary measures could be among the options.

"...that I cannot decide alone. As a party, we have to decide. I can say anything now, maybe a show-cause notice might [be issued]. But the decision will be taken by the disciplinary committee," he said. He rejected suggestions that the developments were linked to the party leadership, saying the UDP remained intact as none of the MLAs had formally left the party.

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