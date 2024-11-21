Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Highlights Importance Of Fisheries On World Fisheries Day 2024

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended his warm regards and best wishes to fish farmers, fishermen, and stakeholders on the occasion of World Fisheries Day 2024 for their significant contribution to the fisheries sector.

“Fish farming and fishing have not only sustained livelihoods but have also been an integral part of our culture and tradition,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister emphasized his government’s commitment to promoting sustainable fishing practices, conserving aquatic ecosystems, and improving the welfare of fishermen.

He highlighted initiatives such as the introduction of modern technologies, training programs, and financial support aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability in the fisheries sector.