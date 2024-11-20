Sikkim Governor Donates Rs 5 Lakh For Football Development In State

GANGTOK: Om Prakash Mathur, the Governor of Sikkim, has announced a financial donation of Rs 5 lakh to support the overall development of football in the state. This was informed during the ongoing 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament.

President Menla Ethenpa of the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) and Vice President Arjun Roka made the announcement during their visit to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) delegations led by President Menla Ethenpa and Vice President Arjun Roka invited the governor to attend the final match of the renowned tournament, which is currently being held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

According to the release from Raj Bhavan, the governor accepted the invitation and also offered a financial contribution of Rs 5 lakh as a token of support for sports and the ongoing tournament.