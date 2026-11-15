Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang inaugurates first-ever MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav 2026

SILIGURI: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the first-ever three-day MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav 2026 at the Milan More Football Ground on Friday.

Organised by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, the cultural festival celebrating traditional Nepali folk music, dance, and heritage began on November 13 and will run till November 15.

In a post on Instagram, Bista noted that various groups from Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars performed at the "MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav 2026," which reflects the richness, diversity, and timeless traditions of the region.

"A beautiful celebration of our culture and traditions. Vibrant cultural performances by talented cultural troops from across the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars at the "MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav 2026". Their performances beautifully reflect the richness, diversity and timeless traditions of our region. Proud to celebrate our heritage together," said Bista.

Former MLA Neeraj Zimba highlighted that the core objective of the festival was to bring their cultural heritage into the mainstream.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed hope that the festival will inspire aspiration and foster cultural togetherness among all the people of the region.

"For the Nepali-speaking Gorkha community, Deusi Bhailo Mahotsav is happening in India for the first time, and this event has been solely organised by our honorable MP Raju Bista ji. We are very hopeful that this will bring our ailing cultural heritage back to the mainstream, so that is the very objective of conducting this festival...I believe this should be a grand success. This is the opening of this festival in 2006, and I think the tradition will be continued and it will bring hope, aspiration, and cultural togetherness to all the people of this region," Zimba told ANI. (ANI)