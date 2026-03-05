First centralized Holi celebration held by Gorkha community in Digboi

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Gorkha community organized a centralized Holi celebration at the historic Nepali Vishnu Mandir in Digboi on Tuesday.

Holi, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring. Celebrated with colours, prayers, and social harmony, the festival is rooted in the legend of Prahlad and the burning of Holika. Traditionally observed across India and Nepal, Holi promotes brotherhood, forgiveness, and communal harmony.

Established in 1942 during the British era, the Nepali Vishnu Mandir is one of the oldest spiritual and socio-cultural institutions of the Nepali community in Digboi. Over the decades, it has served as a focal point for religious observances, cultural programmes, and community welfare activities.

The Holi celebration, organized by the Nepali Vishnu Mandir Samity, brought together men, women, youth, and children on a common platform. Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from religious gurus, purohits, and elders before participating in the festivities. Unlike the usual celebrations on roads and marketplaces, the programme was conducted within the Mandir premises under a structured schedule. Participants described the arrangement as safe and disciplined, allowing families to participate without fear or anxiety.

Narayan Jaishy, president of the Mandir Management Committee, said the initiative aimed to promote unity while preserving the religious essence of the festival. "Celebrating Holi within the Mandir premises has strengthened community bonding and ensured the festival was observed in a peaceful and spiritually meaningful manner," he said.

Joint Secretary Deepak Paudel noted that the initiative encouraged the younger generation to understand the religious significance of Holi. Cultural Secretary Hiralal Sharma added that devotional songs, rituals, and cultural performances were organized to uphold traditional values, while Treasurer Mohan Pandey said proper coordination ensured the smooth conduct of the programme.

Scholars, senior citizens, community leaders, and journalists present appreciated the innovative and hazard-free approach adopted by the Samity under Jaishy's leadership. They observed that the centralized celebration set an example of organized and responsible community participation.

The programme concluded with a community feast and cultural interaction, marking what organizers described as a successful and harmonious celebration.

