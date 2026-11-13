Assam HSLC 2027: ASSEB Extends Form Deadline to Nov 17, Fee Payment to Nov 20

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has extended the online form fill-up deadline for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2027 to November 17, 2026, while the last date for fee payment is now November 20.

The revised schedule was announced on Thursday, November 12, from the board's headquarters in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

According to the notification issued by ASSEB Division-I, schools affiliated with the board will now have until November 17 to complete the online application process for the HSLC Examination 2027.

The board has also extended the deadline for examination fee payments to November 20, 2026. Previously, online form submission was scheduled to close on November 10, while the fee payment deadline was November 12.

The extension provides additional time to Heads of Institutions who have not yet completed the required formalities for their registered candidates.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu also announced the revised schedule through a post on X, urging school authorities to complete both processes within the extended deadlines.

Sharing the announcement, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu confirmed the revised dates and stressed that schools should not delay the remaining formalities. He said, "ASSEB Division I has extended the deadline for schools to submit online forms for the HSLC 2027 examination to 17 November 2026. The payment deadline is 20 November 2026. I urge school heads to complete both steps on time. These are the final deadlines."

The minister's statement also reinforces the importance of completing form submissions and payments within the revised schedule.

ASSEB Division-I has instructed school authorities to update candidates' bank details wherever the information remains incomplete. The official notification also contains instructions concerning the finality of the extended deadlines.

Following the completion of the form fill-up process, ASSEB Division-I will open the Internal Assessment (IA) marks entry portal on December 14, 2026.

According to the board's earlier examination schedule, schools will be required to enter the Internal Assessment marks of their respective HSLC 2027 candidates through the designated portal. The December 14 opening date is the next important milestone for schools after the November form submission and fee payment deadlines.

Heads of Institutions are therefore advised to complete the online form fill-up, update candidate bank details and ensure payment within the revised deadlines.