Sikkim CM Tamang Announces Major Developments and Upcoming Budget Session

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has outlined significant developments and reaffirmed government's commitment to public welfare and fulfilling its promises. Speaking ahead of the Sikkim Budget session. It is scheduled from August 5 to August 9. CM Tamang announced that job regularisation for approximately 27000 ad-hoc OFOJ employees will commence on August 1. These employees have already received their memorandums. Their joining dates fixed during a cabinet meeting on July 17.

"We are not government that forgets its promises after elections. We will fulfil all that we promised." CM Tamang stated. He highlighted the political shift in Sikkim. Noting that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) now holds all 32 seats. This marks end of the Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) 25-year reign. The sole MLA from SDF, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha officially joined SKM. Consolidating the party's dominance.

Reflecting on SKM's journey Tamang recalled that in 2014, the party contested elections but did not win due to its nascent stage. This allowed SDF to continue its rule. By 2019 however, the people of Sikkim placed their trust in SKM. This resulted in significant victory with 18 seats. In the recent 2024 elections SKM secured an overwhelming 31 out of 32 seats. This included Lok Sabha seat.

CM Tamang expressed gratitude to party workers. He also thanked the people of Sikkim for their unwavering support. He emphasized government's commitment to serving the state's populace. He placed particular focus on youth and women leadership. "I believe youths and women should rule Sikkim. I do not have the greed to be the Chief Minister forever" he said He advocated for progressive and inclusive leadership.

Tamang announced establishment of New Gangtok in the Burtuk constituency. He reiterated government's dedication to fulfilling basic needs. This included water, electricity and healthcare. Sikkim's healthcare model praised and followed by the central government. It remains priority alongside advancements in primary and secondary education.

The state has appointed an additional Chief Secretary to bolster these efforts. Infrastructure improvements such as road construction and tourism development, are also at the forefront of SKM's agenda. Despite challenging road conditions Sikkim has seen influx of tourists. 500,000 visitors arrived within 15 days.

CM Tamang reaffirmed the administration's commitment to its nine guarantees. They promise to deliver on all electoral promises. The second installment of the Aama Yojana providing Rs 20,000 to mothers and the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana will be implemented post-monsoon. The government also aims to enhance foreign employment opportunities. Initiatives like 'Sikkim Inspire' which facilitates the employment of Sikkimese nurses in Germany are backed by a Rs 900 million World Bank fund.