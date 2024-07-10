Tripura: Five Rohingya Immigrants Arrested by Agartala GRP for Illegal Border Crossing

AGARTALA: The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended five Rohingya immigrants on Tuesday for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The group comprised two women and three men. They were attempting to travel to various destinations within India. This included Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Imran (22) Md Abu Jamir (20), Md Azizul Hossen (22) Yasmin Ara (20) and Raju Begam (35). The GRP made the arrests late on Tuesday. It was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration. According to officials, the group entered India through unauthorized routes. They planned to disperse across different regions of the country.

Authorities have registered case at the Agartala GRP Police Station regarding this incident. The apprehended individuals are scheduled to be presented before the court on Wednesday.

This incident is not an isolated case of illegal border crossing involving Rohingya immigrants. In similar crackdown last July. The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended eight people. That included two Bangladeshi nationals. They were apprehended from Tripura. These individuals were accused of facilitating the entry of illegal Rohingya immigrants into India using fake documents.

The operation by the STF Assam, was conducted under the direction of the Chief Minister and supervised by Partha Sarathi Mahanta. He is the DIG (STF). Five police teams were led by officers of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. These teams were deployed across various bordering districts of Tripura. They targeted linkmen and touts aiding the illegal immigration of Rohingya Muslims.

The apprehension of these individuals highlights the ongoing challenge of managing illegal immigration. The efforts by law enforcement agencies to address the issue are significant. The authorities remain vigilant. They are committed to preventing unauthorized border crossings and ensuring the security of the region.