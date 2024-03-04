Sikkim: CM Tamang condemns KN Rai attack; blames SDF of political games

GANGTOK: Following the attack on Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader KN Rai, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has condemned the incident and assured that the attackers will not be spared.

CM Tamang has also criticized the SDF party saying that they are playing politics over the attack row.

The statement was made by the chief minister during the SHG Bharosa Sammelan which was being held at Jorethang playground on Sunday.

Police on March 2, apprehended four people in connection with the leader assault case and launched a manhunt for three more people who are currently on the run.