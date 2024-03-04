Sikkim: CM Tamang condemns KN Rai attack; blames SDF of political games

GANGTOK: Following the attack on Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader KN Rai, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has condemned the incident and assured that the attackers will not be spared.
CM Tamang has also criticized the SDF party saying that they are playing politics over the attack row.
The statement was made by the chief minister during the SHG Bharosa Sammelan which was being held at Jorethang playground on Sunday.
Police on March 2, apprehended four people in connection with the leader assault case and launched a manhunt for three more people who are currently on the run.
The arrests were made by Melli police with three of them captured in the dense foliage of Kubindey forest and one held near Melli Gumpa.
The police have leveled serious charges against the accused including attempted murder, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, mischief causing damage, and acts done by multiple individuals with a common intention.
Police have also detained six individuals believed to be involved in the alleged assault case. The detainees have been identified as Laxman Rai, Awan Tamang, Jiten Rai, David Rai, Saroj Thapa, and Karan Tamang.
Earlier on Friday, senior leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly attacked by the party members of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Mazi Gaon in Melli.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on Friday and has raised concerns about the state’s rule of law. The police have been alerted immediately after the incident.
Meanwhile, the opposition SDF has urged the Election Commission to enforce central rule ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The SDF leader and former chief minister Pawan Chamling submitted a memorandum to the chief election commission earlier on February 26, claiming that the SKM members, allegedly supported by the state government, were assaulting the SDF workers.
