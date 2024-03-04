Nagaland: Catholic Research Forum Seeks Assam CM’s Intervention for Christian Issues

KOHIMA: The North East Catholic Research Forum (NECRF) has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention regarding the issues faced by the minority communities who are allegedly being targeted by certain groups in Assam.

The research forum, consisting of 38 members, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in which they emphasized several instances of discrimination and harassment faced by the Christians and tribal communities in the state.

They have also expressed their disappointment regarding CM Sarma being silent on the matter.