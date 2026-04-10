Sikkim CM Tamang Meets Scindia in Delhi, Pushes Tourism and Farm Agenda

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on April 9 for a wide-ranging discussion on the state's development priorities, covering tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and ongoing central government projects.

The meeting reflected a shared focus on driving sustainable and inclusive growth in Sikkim.

The two leaders reviewed both ongoing and proposed projects across several priority sectors. Tamang conveyed appreciation for the continued support extended by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and outlined the state government's broader development vision.

Areas of particular emphasis included organic farming, youth-focused initiatives, and the timely rollout of welfare and infrastructure programmes.

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