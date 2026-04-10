Sikkim CM Tamang Meets Scindia in Delhi, Pushes Tourism and Farm Agenda

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on April 9 for a wide-ranging discussion on the state's development priorities, covering tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and ongoing central government projects.
The meeting reflected a shared focus on driving sustainable and inclusive growth in Sikkim.
The two leaders reviewed both ongoing and proposed projects across several priority sectors. Tamang conveyed appreciation for the continued support extended by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and outlined the state government's broader development vision.
Areas of particular emphasis included organic farming, youth-focused initiatives, and the timely rollout of welfare and infrastructure programmes.
Also Read: 1,500 Tourists Stranded in Sikkim's Lachen After Road Breach; Evacuation Underway via 17,000-Feet Pass
The Chief Minister highlighted Sikkim's standing as one of India's leading tourist destinations and extended a personal invitation to Scindia to visit the state.
The gesture underlines the state government's push to position tourism as a central driver of economic progress in the years ahead.
Scindia reaffirmed the central government's commitment to backing Sikkim's development plans and stressed the importance of strengthening infrastructure and connectivity across the Northeast region.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing confidence in deepening cooperation for Sikkim's growth and the broader development of the northeastern states.