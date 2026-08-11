Congress Stages Shillong Rally Against FCRA Bill, Targets NPP

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) organised a protest rally in Shillong on Monday against the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, describing it as "draconian" and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The rally began at Fire Brigade Ground in Laitumkhrah and culminated at Don Bosco Square. It was led by MPCC president Vincent H Pala, AICC Joint Secretary Anthony Mathew, Working President Deborah C Marak and other senior party leaders and Mahila Congress members.

The Congress alleged that the proposed amendments could adversely affect schools, colleges, hospitals, charitable organisations and NGOs dependent on foreign contributions, particularly institutions run by Christian missionary bodies.

Addressing the gathering, Pala described the proposed legislation as a serious threat to churches, educational institutions and NGOs receiving foreign contributions. He expressed concern over Clause 16(a), alleging that it could enable the government to take over institutional properties if FCRA registrations were not renewed or were surrendered.

Pala said Meghalaya could be particularly affected because of the significant presence of church-run educational and social institutions in the state. He claimed that restrictions on foreign contributions could affect institutions providing education, healthcare and welfare services.

The Congress also targeted the ruling National People's Party (NPP), questioning its position on the proposed Bill in Parliament. Pala said the NPP's conduct would show whether it stood with Meghalaya's institutions or its political ally, the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

He alleged that the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government would support the legislation because of its political alignment with the BJP, while acknowledging that the Congress was yet to ascertain the NPP's official position.

Pala also questioned the outcome of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent meeting with church leaders in Delhi, claiming that no concrete commitment or change to the proposed Bill had followed the meeting.

He said the proposed amendments could affect NGOs and institutions belonging to communities beyond Christians and alleged that greater government control could threaten the ownership and functioning of schools, hospitals and churches.

The Congress leader also distinguished the rally from a recent protest organised by the Voice of the People Party, saying the Congress demonstration was specifically aimed at people and institutions affected by the FCRA provisions.

Also Read: KSU urges principals of Laban’s Bengali schools to introduce Khasi subject from 2027