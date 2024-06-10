Manipur: Police Rescue Kidnapped Man, Nab UNLF Militants in Imphal West

IMPHAL: A police team in Imphal West, Manipur, successfully rescued a kidnapped man and arrested two members of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) during an operation.

According to a report from the Manipur Police Control Room late Sunday night, the police carried out the operation in Imphal West and freed Ashem Ojitkumar Singh, a 45-year-old man from Santipur, Imphal West.

The operation also led to the arrest of two active members of the UNLF, Shamurailatpam Dhanaraj Sharma and Naorem Lanchenba Singh.