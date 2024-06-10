Manipur: Police Rescue Kidnapped Man, Nab UNLF Militants in Imphal West

IMPHAL: A police team in Imphal West, Manipur, successfully rescued a kidnapped man and arrested two members of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) during an operation.
According to a report from the Manipur Police Control Room late Sunday night, the police carried out the operation in Imphal West and freed Ashem Ojitkumar Singh, a 45-year-old man from Santipur, Imphal West.
The operation also led to the arrest of two active members of the UNLF, Shamurailatpam Dhanaraj Sharma and Naorem Lanchenba Singh.
The police recovered a pistol, nine bullets, a UNLF demand letter, three mobile phones, and a car from them. A case has been filed against the arrested individuals, and both they and the seized items have been handed over to the local police station.
The report also states that the rescued man has been reunited with his family.
Earlier, Manipur police have arrested two militants from different outlawed groups. These were in separate operations.
They were carried out in Imphal East and Imphal West districts within last 24 hours. Police seized hand grenade. They also seized cash and mobile phones from suspects' possession.
First arrest occurred in bustling area of Thangal Bazaar in Imphal West district. Police apprehended Laishram Milan Singh. An active member of banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) Singh was found with mobile phone.
Also a wallet containing Aadhaar card and Rs 310 were seized Two-wheeler vehicle was also confiscated. This arrest is seen as significant. It disrupts activities of the RPF known for its militant activities in region.
In separate operation police arrested Nongmeikapam Romi Singh, 49 in Imphal West district. Romi Singh is member of proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak.
Upon his arrest authorities recovered hand grenade two detonators and a mobile phone with two SIM cards. The possession of such explosives indicates high level of threat posed by these insurgents. It underscores importance of these arrests in maintaining regional security.
