Sikkim: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Mangan District

MANGAN: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim's Mangan district in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Sharing details in a post on X, the seismic monitoring agency stated that the tremor occurred at a depth of 7 km at 1:48 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 01/09/2026 01:48:04 IST, Lat: 27.638 N, Long: 88.766 E, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Mangan, Sikkim," the post read.

The tremors in Sikkim's Mangan district occurred against the backdrop of devastating flash floods currently plaguing the neighbouring country of Nepal.

Amid the floods, Nepal remained on flash flood alert on August 29 as authorities warned of rising water levels in rivers and streams across several districts, while stating a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, up from 788, according to the latest data released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday.

The disaster has also left around 4,247 people missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far, the data showed.

According to NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies have been recovered in Chitwan, where 272 casualties, including various human remains, have been reported. Nawalparasi (East) has recorded 207 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24.

The missing persons include 25 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and three Immigration Office personnel.

Rasuwa has reported 865 missing persons and Nuwakot 1,548, according to District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) data. Another 933 people are reported missing from hydropower projects, while 65 are missing from Makwanpur.

The number of missing foreign nationals has been put at 592. Rescue operations have continued across the flood-affected areas, with 10,451 people rescued to date. The Nepal Army has carried out aerial rescues of 252 foreigners and 3,344 Nepali nationals. (ANI)

Also Read: Arunachal: SP Jummar Basar Urges Students to Stay Vigilant Against Cybercrime, Drugs