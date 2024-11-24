Sikkim: Elderly Man Found Dead Near Baichung Stadium in Namchi

NAMCHI: A tragic incident led to the discovery of a 50-year-old man's body near the backside of Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Man Bahadur Baraily, a resident of Upper Ghurpisey, Namchi.

Atish Rai, a resident of Boomtar, Namchi, reported the discovery to the police on Saturday at approximately 12:03 PM. A team under the leadership of SI Siddharth Subba promptly arrived at the scene to investigate upon receiving the report.

According to preliminary findings, Baraily may have died by suicide, as evidence indicates he attempted to hang himself from an electric pole using a nylon rope. Investigators believe the incident occurred the previous night. It appears the rope broke during the attempt, causing the body to fall to the ground. Parts of the rope were found attached to the electric pole, with a segment still around the deceased’s neck.