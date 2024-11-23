Shocking Discovery In North Sikkim: Teacher Murdered, Body Found In Backyard

GANGTOK: Passang Tinku Lepcha, a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Mangan, was found dead and buried in the courtyard of his Upper Singhik, North Sikkim, home in a highly unsettling episode.

Following a tip, local officials uncovered the remains and made the horrifying discovery. To ascertain the precise cause of death, the remains have been submitted for a postmortem.

Police have verified that an unidentified person committed the crime, and a thorough investigation is in progress to find and capture the offender.