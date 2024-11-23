Shocking Discovery In North Sikkim: Teacher Murdered, Body Found In Backyard

GANGTOK: Passang Tinku Lepcha, a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Mangan, was found dead and buried in the courtyard of his Upper Singhik, North Sikkim, home in a highly unsettling episode.
Following a tip, local officials uncovered the remains and made the horrifying discovery. To ascertain the precise cause of death, the remains have been submitted for a postmortem.
Police have verified that an unidentified person committed the crime, and a thorough investigation is in progress to find and capture the offender.
Concerned residents, Panchayat president Mr. Sherap Bhutia, and Ward Panchayat member Smt. Moti Tamang were at the scene of the tragedy. The public has received assurances from authorities that more information will be released as the inquiry develops.
Earlier in September, a man in Baiguney, Soreng district, was taken into custody by Sikkim Police on suspicion of killing his wife.
Mira Rai, 47, was discovered dead in a woodland close to Baiguney village. Her husband, 45-year-old Darjeeling native Hemchandra Rai, is accused of killing her by slamming a stone into her face.
The crime took place at Soreng, close to Pipaley. Hemchandra ran away following the murder, which led to a police search.
Karna Bahadur Rai, a local resident, reported the alleged murder in a formal complaint (FIR). The accused was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a protracted manhunt. Hemchandra Rai's arrest was verified by Soreng SP Nakul Pradhan.
