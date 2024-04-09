Sikkim Elections: CM Prem Singh Tamang to Contest from 2 Seats

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang is running for election in two assembly seats, Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, instead of the Poklok-Kamrang constituency he won in 2019.
CM Tamang is counting on the welfare measures of his government to win the elections. These measures include providing free LPG cylinders to all households every quarter, giving Rs 40,000 annually to the women heading families under the ‘Aamaa Yojana’, offering an extra increment to indigenous people in the state government services for having an additional child, providing an assistant to take care of infants for one year, and regularizing the service of 27,000 temporary government employees, among other initiatives.
The 56-year-old leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is facing tough competition from multiple candidates in the Rhenock assembly seat.
One of his competitors is his former ministerial colleague Som Nath Poudyal, who is one of five rivals in the race.
The other candidates in the competition are Kapil Prasad Sapkota from the Congress party, Prem Chhetri from the BJP, Laxmi Sharma from the SRP, and Tika Ram Sharma from the CAP-S party.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a notification announcing a prohibition on conducting and publishing exit polls connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls scheduled in Arunachal Pradesh.
The prohibition period is set to commence at 7 am on April 19 and conclude at 6:30 pm on June 1. This restriction applies to all forms of media, including print, electronic, social media platforms, and other mass message dissemination forums.
The display of any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or any other survey, on electronic media will be prohibited during the 48 hours until the conclusion of the polling process for both LS general elections along the Assembly polls.
