Sikkim Elections: CM Prem Singh Tamang to Contest from 2 Seats

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang is running for election in two assembly seats, Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, instead of the Poklok-Kamrang constituency he won in 2019.

CM Tamang is counting on the welfare measures of his government to win the elections. These measures include providing free LPG cylinders to all households every quarter, giving Rs 40,000 annually to the women heading families under the ‘Aamaa Yojana’, offering an extra increment to indigenous people in the state government services for having an additional child, providing an assistant to take care of infants for one year, and regularizing the service of 27,000 temporary government employees, among other initiatives.