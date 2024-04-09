Assam: Amit Shah Challenges Congress Legacy at Lakhimpur

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Lakhimpur district of Assam and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the party’s past contributions to Assam.

Shah said that he wanted to ask Rahul Gandhi about what he had done for Assam since the time of Gandhi’s Grandmother.

The home minister stressed the importance of accountability and real progress in Assam.

Shah emphasized the BJP government’s effort to control the flow of people into Assam, which is a major concern for the region.