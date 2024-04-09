GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Lakhimpur district of Assam and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the party’s past contributions to Assam.
Shah said that he wanted to ask Rahul Gandhi about what he had done for Assam since the time of Gandhi’s Grandmother.
The home minister stressed the importance of accountability and real progress in Assam.
Shah emphasized the BJP government’s effort to control the flow of people into Assam, which is a major concern for the region.
“The government has successfully stopped the influx into Assam,” Amit Shah stated, highlighting the administration’s proactive approach in dealing with important issues.
Shah emphasized the cultural recognition by reminding the audience about Bhupen Hazarika receiving the Bharat Ratna posthumously, an honor given during BJP’s time in power.
He criticized the Congress for supposedly not giving enough respect to Assam’s legends and not properly acknowledging their contributions.
Shah also blamed the Congress party for not meeting its obligations to Assam, especially, regarding fair development and justice for the northern state.
He compared this to the BJP’s achievement of major developments and significant changes under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.
Shah also encouraged people to support and vote for Narendra Modi for a third term as Prime Minister. He mentioned the BJP’s vision and achievements as important factors in ensuring Assam’s prosperity and progress.
Meanwhile, thе campaign trajеctory of Shah hasn't bееn without its sharе of adjustmеnts. Thе most noticеablе bеing thе rеschеduling of Shah's formеr visit to Assam, schеdulеd for April 7-8, followеd by thе rеschеduling of cеrtain еvеnts, oncе еar-markеd for ralliеs in Gohpur, Lakhimpur, and Hojai, now rеpurposеd to April 9.
Thе focus of thе campaign through thеsе tailor-madе еfforts of thе BJP was channеlеd to gain support for thе BJP candidatеs during a еlеctoral campaign.
