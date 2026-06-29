Sikkim electoral revision records over 37,000 uncollected enumeration forms

GANGTOK: More than 37,000 enumeration forms remained uncollected during the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim, even as authorities achieved near-complete distribution and high levels of digitisation across the state.

According to data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday, 37,737 forms were not collected, accounting for 8.01 per cent of the total electorate of 4,71,018. Officials stated that the enumeration exercise was conducted between May 30 and June 28, 2026, across all six districts.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office attributed the uncollected forms to several factors, with migration emerging as the leading cause. A total of 14,603 electors were reported to have permanently shifted, while 10,837 were recorded as deceased. Another 8,648 electors were found to be untraceable or absent, 2,396 were identified as already enrolled elsewhere, and 1,253 were listed under other categories.

Despite the gap, authorities reported significant progress in the revision exercise, with 99.71 per cent of enumeration forms successfully distributed. Officials also confirmed that 4,33,242 forms had been digitised, resulting in complete digitisation with no pending entries.

Election officials said the status of the uncollected forms would be finalised after verification by Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, with the process expected to conclude by July 4.

District-wise figures showed Gangtok recorded the highest proportion of uncollected forms at 11.65 per cent, followed by Pakyong, Mangan, Soreng, Gyalshing and Namchi.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office clarified that the revision process would continue beyond the enumeration stage, allowing eligible citizens to submit claims and objections between July 5 and August 4, 2026. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on September 6, 2026. (Agencies)

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