Over 21,900 Sikkim Voters Face Risk of Electoral Roll Deletion Amid Verification Drive

Gangtok: More than 21,900 voters in Sikkim are at risk of being excluded from the electoral rolls as the deadline for verification approaches, officials said. The ongoing process is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls aimed at updating and streamlining voter records.

The verification exercise has been undertaken to ensure that eligible citizens remain enrolled while removing duplicate, outdated or inaccurate entries from the voter list. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been conducting field-level verification and assisting electors in completing the required procedures.

Officials have urged voters who have received verification forms to submit the necessary details within the stipulated time to avoid complications. They clarified that failure to complete the process could result in names not being included in the draft electoral roll.

The Sikkim Chief Electoral Office has been coordinating with political parties and local representatives to ensure transparency during the revision process. Authorities have also emphasised that the exercise is aimed at maintaining an accurate and updated electoral database.

With the deadline nearing, election officials have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the verification process and ensure that their electoral details remain updated.