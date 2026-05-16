Sikkim Enforces Work-From-Home Policy Under New Austerity Measures

GANGTOK: The Government of Sikkim, through the Home Department, has issued a notification announcing a series of austerity measures and resource conservation measures with effect from May 18, 2026. This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal to reduce petroleum consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to the announcement, the new guidelines include a 50% reduction in the Chief Minister's vehicle convoy and a shift to a five-day work week for government offices. To further streamline resources, the state has directed work-from-home arrangements for 50% of its workforce on a roster basis and imposed a 30% cut in fuel allotments for official vehicles.

Additional restrictions include a one-year ban on purchasing new government vehicles, excluding those for police and emergency services and the suspension of official foreign travel unless required for medical emergencies.

The state is also extending the odd-even vehicle rule to all districts and prohibiting the use of government vehicles on weekends. According to the notification, these interim steps are being implemented in the larger public interest to ensure public security and the efficient utilisation of state assets, while encouraging officials to prioritise virtual meetings and public transport.

In a move to reduce government expenditure, the Sikkim administration has decided to cut the Chief Minister's vehicle carcade by half and reduce fuel allotments for all state officials by 30%. The decision follows a directive from the state's Home Department aimed at moderating fuel consumption across all government institutions. (ANI)

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