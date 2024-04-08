Assam: Sanitation Worker Arrested for Assaulting Deceased at Karimganj

GUWAHATI: In a disturbing incident, the Karimganj police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a dead body inside the morgue at the civil hospital in Karimganj.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Das, who worked as a sanitation worker at the civil hospital.

Reports say that the body of a woman from Bazaricherra Village was in the morgue at Karimganj Civil Hospital when the incident occurred.

As per sources, Das allegedly committed a horrifying act by sexually assaulting the body of the deceased woman.