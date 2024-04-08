Assam: Sanitation Worker Arrested for Assaulting Deceased at Karimganj

GUWAHATI: In a disturbing incident, the Karimganj police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a dead body inside the morgue at the civil hospital in Karimganj.
The accused has been identified as Ravi Das, who worked as a sanitation worker at the civil hospital.
Reports say that the body of a woman from Bazaricherra Village was in the morgue at Karimganj Civil Hospital when the incident occurred.
As per sources, Das allegedly committed a horrifying act by sexually assaulting the body of the deceased woman.
The Karimganj police reached the morgue and arrested the accused Ravi Das. Das was later taken to Sadar police station for further questioning.
The district police are currently investigating the matter thoroughly to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions.
The disturbing incident has deeply affect ted the residents of Karimganj district, reminding everyone of the importance of being vigilant and respecting the dignity of the deceased.
In another bizarre incident, a mother stabbed her three infant children to death. The incident happened Dolugang village under Harinagar GP in Ramakrishna Nagar on Sunday morning.
Sources said, Shahena Afroze, wife of one Shafique Uddin killed her three infant children with a sharpened dagger and attacked her sister Sharmin Begum in a feat of rage.
Shafique was out in his work. Some local children who were playing there saw Shahena stabbing her children with the dagger.
They ran away from the spot and informed the villagers who rushed to the residence of Shafique only to find the bodies of the infants in a pool of blood while Sharmin was bleeding profusely.
Shahena locked herself in a room. The cause of her brutality was yet to be ascertained.
