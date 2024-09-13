Sikkim Government Bans Smoking In All Public Places

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Government has decided to ban smoking in all public places, including office premises, washrooms and toilets.

This drastic step has been taken in order to make the state a healthier and more livable place to stay.

The government of Sikkim issued a notice to warn the violators about facing strict disciplinary action, informing that those found not abiding by this rule will be punished in accordance with relevant laws and office regulations.

The order has been passed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act of 2023 to maintain a healthy and safe environment in workplaces.