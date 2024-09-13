Sikkim Government Bans Smoking In All Public Places

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Government has decided to ban smoking in all public places, including office premises, washrooms and toilets.
This drastic step has been taken in order to make the state a healthier and more livable place to stay.
The government of Sikkim issued a notice to warn the violators about facing strict disciplinary action, informing that those found not abiding by this rule will be punished in accordance with relevant laws and office regulations.
The order has been passed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act of 2023 to maintain a healthy and safe environment in workplaces.
Meanwhile, it is a known fact that smoking cigarettes is injurious to health as it harms nearly every organ of the body, causing major diseases, including cancer.
Smokers are more likely than nonsmokers to develop heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.
Smoking causes diminished overall health, increased absenteeism from work, and increased health care utilization and cost.
Smokers are at greater risk for diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular disease). Smoking can cause lung disease by damaging airways and the small air sacs (alveoli) found in the lungs.
Lung diseases caused by smoking include COPD, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Smokers are 12 to 13 times more likely to die from COPD than nonsmokers.
Moreover, smoking can also affect men’s sperm, which can reduce fertility and also increase risks for birth defects and miscarriage. It also affects the health of teeth and gums and can cause tooth loss as well in extreme cases.
Furthermore, smoking is a cause of type 2 diabetes mellitus and can make it harder to control. The risk of developing diabetes is 30–40% higher for active smokers than nonsmokers.
