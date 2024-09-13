Meghalaya Government Seeks Alternative Route Connecting Umiam To Shillong

UMIAM: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal affirmed that the state government is mulling to figure out an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam so as to ensure that vehicles travelling to Shillong do not face any inconvenience.
This proposal comes in response to safety threats that looms large over the Umiam dam. It may be noted that the retrofitting construction work on this dam was just completed recently.
Addressing the media, Mondal said that the power department has sought assistance from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to bring about a viable solution in this matter.
The Meghalaya Power Minister informed that they are contemplating on the ways in which the smooth movement of commuters can be ensured.
Mondal further asserted that big and heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use this bridge, adding that restrictions have been put in place so as to ensure the safety of the Umiam dam.
Meanwhile, in a push to boost tourism in the state, Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that Umiam is set to be transformed into a major tourist hub.
This ambitious plan has been made possible after the forest department allocated a huge swath of land, measuring over 300 acres, for the development of the area.
Lyngdoh revealed that this endeavour of the Meghalaya government has made ‘substantial progress’ given that the forest department has agreed to allocate over 300 acres of land to renovate the area and facilitate the growth of tourism.
He stated that new accommodation facilities, entertainment zones, among others will be introduced in this scenic place.
He concluded by saying that the state government is mulling to introduce water sports entertainment activities, among other similar ones in this picturesque location.
ALSO READ: NorthEast United FC Gears Up For ISL 2024-25 Season
ALSO WATCH: