Meghalaya Government Seeks Alternative Route Connecting Umiam To Shillong

UMIAM: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal affirmed that the state government is mulling to figure out an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam so as to ensure that vehicles travelling to Shillong do not face any inconvenience.

This proposal comes in response to safety threats that looms large over the Umiam dam. It may be noted that the retrofitting construction work on this dam was just completed recently.

Addressing the media, Mondal said that the power department has sought assistance from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to bring about a viable solution in this matter.