Sikkim Government Declares 2nd And 4th Saturday As Holidays For Government Employees

GANGTOK: The Government of Sikkim has declared the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as official holidays in order to improve work-life balance for government employees. The Department of Personnel published a circular today, detailing its decision.

According to the circular, all government offices will be open from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM on working days. This change is in reaction to observations that many employees are arriving late and leaving early, disrupting government operations and creating inconvenience to the public.

“Lately, it is seen that many government employees are reporting for duty very late in the morning and leaving office much before the scheduled time in the evening. This hampers the implementation of development-oriented policies and programs of the Government,” the circular stated.