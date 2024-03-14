Sikkim: Governor of Sikkim Inaugurates Modernized Sicheygaon Sub Post Office in Gangtok

SIKKIM: Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in a significant milestone has recently inaugurated the newly shifted Sicheygaon Sub Post Office that is situated at STNM Hospital, Sochyagang. This program highlighted the vital role of the postal service in the socio-economic structure of India, with a focus on modernization and community resilience.

In his speech, Governor L P Acharya highlighted the development of India’s postal network and also emphasized its vital role in promoting connectivity, social cohesion and economic development, especially in rural areas. He duely praised the incorporation of the postal service into the digital realm, facilitating e-commerce transactions and government services. The Governor also lauded initiatives like ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ and ‘Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana’ to empower marginalized communities and promote financial inclusion.

While Governor L P Acharya welcomed the efforts of Postmaster General Colonel Akhilesh Pandey. Acknowledging the efforts made by Akhilesh Pandey expressed satisfaction over the development of postal infrastructure and services. He specifically mentioned setting up of Post Office Export Center and Parcel Packaging Unit at Gangtok Main Post Office, which will facilitate global promotion of local products like Temi and organic tea.

A special cover was also unveiled in commemoration of ‘Hamro Sankalp Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim’, that symbolized the Sikkim state's collective pursuit of development and preservation of cultural heritage In the welcome address made by postmaster General Colonel Akhilesh Pandey has outlined the transformational initiatives of the Post Office. He also highlighted the role it plays as one-stop solution for allied needs of the general public that includes primary medical relief and financial planning.

It was attended by STNM Medical Director Dr. Ruth Yonzon in the presence of nursing college students, community members, savers, employees and post office officials. It also culminated in the distribution of new pass books to depositors, marking the beginning of a new era for the Sicheygaon Sub-Post Office which was ready to serve the public with improved efficiency and modern facilities.