Sikkim Govt. Schools With Low Enrollment To Be Merged For Optimizing Resources

GANGTOK: In a significant announcement, the Sikkim Government's State Education Department has decided to merge government schools having fewer students in a class with other schools with a decent number of students, starting next academic session.

This move aims to provide quality education, cohort learning and adequate facilities in government schools across Sikkim.

Sikkim Education Minister Raju Basnet, while addressing the media at Tashiling Secretariat on Thursday, informed that 78 primary schools in Sikkim have less than 10 students in a class, 12 junior high schools with less than 20 students in a class and seven secondary schools with less than 50 students in a class.