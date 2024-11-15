Sikkim Govt. Schools With Low Enrollment To Be Merged For Optimizing Resources

GANGTOK: In a significant announcement, the Sikkim Government's State Education Department has decided to merge government schools having fewer students in a class with other schools with a decent number of students, starting next academic session.
This move aims to provide quality education, cohort learning and adequate facilities in government schools across Sikkim.
Sikkim Education Minister Raju Basnet, while addressing the media at Tashiling Secretariat on Thursday, informed that 78 primary schools in Sikkim have less than 10 students in a class, 12 junior high schools with less than 20 students in a class and seven secondary schools with less than 50 students in a class.
He further stated that the students enrolled in these schools will be adjusted in good government schools located close by. Hostel facilities and transportation has also been considered. The minister also added that the teachers in these schools will also be relocated and posted in nearby schools.
However, Basnet clarified that these schools will not be merged with other schools if the enrollment of these schools improves by the winter break.
ALSO READ: French Ambassador Meets Sikkim Chief Secretary, Seeks To Strengthen Ties With The State
ALSO WATCH: