Sikkim: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Blocking National Highway 10

IMPHAL: Heavy rains have been hitting Sikkim for the second day in a row, leading to flash floods and landslides throughout the state.
In Singtam, the flash floods have blocked National Highway 10 at Shantinagar. The continuous rain since last evening has also caused a lot of damage to roads and vehicles in the area.
The Singtam to 32 number NH-10 road is blocked at Shantinagar because of heavy rain and debris. Machines are being used, and work is going full speed to clear the debris and reopen the road to traffic.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 101.6 mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours, causing roadblocks and disruptions.
Meanwhile, there was also a landslide in Gangtok at the Panihouse area near Shiva Mandir.
A devastating flood swept away eight houses, leaving three people dead and several families homeless in Majuwa village, in the Yangang region of South Sikkim, around 5 am on June 10. The tragedy was confirmed by DC Namchi Annapurna Alley.
The victims identified so far are Yabha Subba and Bishal Rai. The name of the third deceased person is currently unknown.
The flash flood started from Bhaley Dhunga and flowed through Majuwa village, causing a lot of damage to buildings and infrastructure. The disaster has also affected several areas around Yangang.
Rescue efforts are currently in progress, with teams working to evacuate stranded people and provide aid to those affected. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that the flash flood has significantly impacted the region.
