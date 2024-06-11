Sikkim: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Blocking National Highway 10

IMPHAL: Heavy rains have been hitting Sikkim for the second day in a row, leading to flash floods and landslides throughout the state.

In Singtam, the flash floods have blocked National Highway 10 at Shantinagar. The continuous rain since last evening has also caused a lot of damage to roads and vehicles in the area.

The Singtam to 32 number NH-10 road is blocked at Shantinagar because of heavy rain and debris. Machines are being used, and work is going full speed to clear the debris and reopen the road to traffic.