Assam: Sonowal Stays at Helm of Ports & Shipping; Rijiju Takes Charge of Parlimentary Affairs at Modi 3.0 Cabinet

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in along with 71 ministers on Sunday to form the new coalition government. President Droupadi Murmu conducted the oath ceremony for the new ministers.
Among the ministers, 30 are Cabinet Ministers, five are Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 are Ministers of State.
Kiren Rijiju, who previously served as the Minister of Earth Sciences and the Minister of Food Processing Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, has been appointed to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, replacing Prahlad Joshi.
Meanwhile, Joshi has been given the Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs, and Renewable Energy.
Assam’s Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the Cabinet Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Cabinet Minister of AYUSH, continues to be the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah continues to head the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Rajnath Singh remains in charge of the Defence Ministry in Modi's third term.
Nitin Gadkari continues to lead the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as Ministers of State in this ministry.
Portfolios:
Shri Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
CABINET MINISTERS
1. Shri Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence.
2. Shri Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs; & Minister of Cooperation.
3. Shri Nitin J Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
4. Shri Jagat P Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
5. Shri Shivraj S Chouhan: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; & Minister of Rural Development.
6. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
7. Dr. S Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.
8. Shri Manohar Lal: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.
9. Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy: Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel.
10. Shri Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry.
11. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education.
12. Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
13. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh: Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
14. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
15. Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
16. Shri Kinjarapu R Naidu: Minister of Civil Aviation.
17. Shri Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
18. Shri Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs.
19. Shri Giriraj Singh: Minister of Textiles.
20. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics & Information Technology.
21.Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
22. Shri Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.
23. Shri G S Shekhawat: Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.
24. Smt. Annpurna Devi: Minister of Women and Child Development
25. Shri Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.
26. Shri Hardeep S Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
