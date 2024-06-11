Assam: Sonowal Stays at Helm of Ports & Shipping; Rijiju Takes Charge of Parlimentary Affairs at Modi 3.0 Cabinet

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in along with 71 ministers on Sunday to form the new coalition government. President Droupadi Murmu conducted the oath ceremony for the new ministers.

Among the ministers, 30 are Cabinet Ministers, five are Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 are Ministers of State.

Kiren Rijiju, who previously served as the Minister of Earth Sciences and the Minister of Food Processing Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, has been appointed to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, replacing Prahlad Joshi.

Meanwhile, Joshi has been given the Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs, and Renewable Energy.