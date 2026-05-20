Sikkim implements odd-even vehicle policy to save fuel after PM Modi's appeal

GANGTOK: Sikkim has become the first state in the country to implement an odd-even vehicle movement system as part of the measures announced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation and responsible governance, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the new arrangement, private and government vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd digits were allowed to ply on Tuesday, while vehicles ending in even digits will be permitted on Wednesday.

The rule is being enforced across the Himalayan state on state highways, though taxis and two-wheelers have been exempted from the restriction.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also announced that private vehicles would be allowed unrestricted movement on Saturdays and Sundays to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The move comes as part of Sikkim's broader initiative aimed at reducing fuel consumption and encouraging responsible transport practices. The Chief Minister has also been seen using public transport and walking to official programmes, signalling the state government's emphasis on leading by example. (IANS)

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