Sikkim: Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps advances sustainable wastewater management at Changu

GANGTOK: The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps on Monday commissioned a modern Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Changu, Sikkim, to strengthen sanitation and environmental protection in the high-altitude region.

The facility incorporates indigenous technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and is designed to operate effectively under demanding climatic and terrain conditions.

It was inaugurated by the MLA of the Gnathang-Machong constituency, Pamin Lepcha, in the presence of Army representatives and local stakeholders.

The occasion reflected strong civil-military cooperation and a shared commitment to community welfare.

The plant will enable effective sewage treatment and help safeguard vital water resources. The adoption of home-grown technology reflects the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and demonstrates the practical application of Indian scientific innovation in addressing environmental challenges in difficult terrain.

Tsomgo (Changu) Lake is revered by the people of Sikkim and holds deep cultural and religious significance. The project will contribute to preserving the fragile ecosystem surrounding the lake while respecting its natural and spiritual heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior Army official said, "Environmental stewardship and respect for local traditions are integral to our commitment to the people of the region. By combining indigenous technology with community partnership, this facility will help safeguard water resources and preserve the environment for future generations." (ANI)

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