Shillong: 86 Roadside Hawkers, Vendors Relocated From Laitumkhrah, Fire Brigade Areas

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As many as 86 roadside hawkers and vendors were relocated from the Laitumkhrah and Fire Brigade areas of Shillong as part of an exercise to regulate roadside vending and decongest some of the city's busiest stretches. The vendors were shifted to designated vending spaces at Dhankheti and Brightwell Bungalow, with the authorities maintaining that necessary arrangements had been made to accommodate them.

Shillong Municipal Board Chief Executive Officer PK Boro said the relocation was carried out with the cooperation of the vendors.

"There are 86 roadside hawkers and vendors we are relocating today. Everything is arranged, everything is done. Hawkers are obeying the order and cooperating. All accepted," Boro said.

The allotment of stalls at the designated locations was carried out through trade-wise draws of lots to ensure an organised distribution of vending spaces. Police personnel, Dorbar Shnong members and Municipal Board officials were present to facilitate the exercise, while additional personnel were deployed if required. East Shillong MLA Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh was also present.

The relocation marked a significant change for vendors who had operated for years from established locations in Laitumkhrah and the Fire Brigade area. While the authorities emphasised the need to bring greater order to roadside vending, affected hawkers had expressed concerns that moving away from high-footfall areas could disrupt their existing customer base and affect their livelihoods. The authorities proceeded with the relocation while providing the vendors with designated spaces at the new locations.

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