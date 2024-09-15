Sikkim: Joint Earthquake Drill Held at Chungthang

North Sikkim: The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Indian Army, conducted a joint earthquake drill at Chungthang in North Sikkim. The joint earthquake drill included search and rescue, patient evacuation, triage, and setting up a makeshift hospital.

Taking to the official social media account, the Army’s Trishakti Corps posted on X, “Search and rescue, patient evacuation, triage, and setting up a makeshift hospital were practiced. Seamless coordination across agencies ensured an efficient disaster response.”

The drill comes after a moderate earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Sikkim on September 6, with its epicentre located at 27.02N, 89.27E, at a shallow depth of 5 km. Although no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received, authorities remain on high alert and are assessing the situation.

Earlier on September 11, the 58th Natu La Vijay Diwas was commemorated on 11th September 2024 at Natu La, Sikkim, honouring the brave soldiers who defended the nation in the 1967 clashes.

In a significant gesture, the Army’s Trishakti Warriors were joined by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, CM Prem Singh Tamang, Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder, and other government officials at the Sherathang War Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony. The officials praised the indomitable spirit of the armed forces and their commitment to national security.

Earlier in July, swift action by troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army saved lives as a devastating fire engulfed homes in Yakla, East Sikkim. (ANI)

